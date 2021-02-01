Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

