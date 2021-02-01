Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Rodney J. Dillman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

BGH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. 40,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

