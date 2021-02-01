BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON BVC traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 109 ($1.42). 1,098,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,959. The company has a market capitalization of £480.07 million and a P/E ratio of 99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.70.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

