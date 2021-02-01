Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0347

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 87.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Beacon has a market capitalization of $18,177.54 and approximately $164.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 118% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

