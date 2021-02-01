BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $197.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $404,381.66 and $197.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045135 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,505 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

