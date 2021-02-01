Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $282.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $270.00 to $282.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.74 and a 200-day moving average of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,016,000 after buying an additional 176,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

