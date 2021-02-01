Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

