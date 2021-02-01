Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

