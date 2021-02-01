Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $3.09 on Major Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00009187 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 121.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00266444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,508,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,708,592 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

