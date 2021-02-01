Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 724,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 122,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

