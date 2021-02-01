Berkshire Bank Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

