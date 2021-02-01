Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.04 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%.

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. 951,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,344. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.