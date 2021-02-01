Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,551 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $108.82 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

