BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.57. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,779. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

