Binance Coin (BNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $7.96 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $51.54 or 0.00153746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00266670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039193 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,866.62 or 0.92072606 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

