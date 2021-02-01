Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BNKL stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Bionik Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.30.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1,419.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

