Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.50 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.