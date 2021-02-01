Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,620,000 after buying an additional 485,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.