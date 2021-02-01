Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $276.44 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.45.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

