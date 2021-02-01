Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.65.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

