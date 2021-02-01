Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

