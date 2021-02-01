Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE:HII opened at $157.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $271.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.