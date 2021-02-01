Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $188.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.