Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0037

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Bitcloud has a market cap of $133,201.13 and $28.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,954.09 or 0.99991685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.27 or 0.01034464 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00305484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00195416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001980 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00032967 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,660,464 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.