Bitcoin Classic (BXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $39,034.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $6,783.61 and $39,034.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org.

