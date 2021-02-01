BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $2.12 on Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00006374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 3% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $8.99 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067872 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00069169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038866 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.