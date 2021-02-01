BitcoinV Price Up 249.3% This Week (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, BitcoinV has traded 249.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $23,840.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinV alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007547 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006986 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415.

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.