BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company has been grappling with rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, mainly led by costs associated with the pandemic. Such costs include bonuses and investments in safety equipments. Management expects such incremental costs to remain a downside during fourth quarter fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, strong comparable club sales have been an upside for the company. During the third quarter, the metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. Moreover, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJ. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.46. 17,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,710. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,351,000 after purchasing an additional 264,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 310,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

