Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

NYSE BSM opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

