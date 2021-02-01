BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Up 5.3%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 476,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 385,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $228.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Keenan acquired 80,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

