BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

