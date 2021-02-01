BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.50

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 71843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2,185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

