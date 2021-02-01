BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:BBN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.85. 119,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,369,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,946 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

