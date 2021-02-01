BlockMesh Reaches Market Cap of $39,627.90 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $39,627.90 and $77.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00859559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.91 or 0.04382600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019943 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

