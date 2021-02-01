Bloom Burton Lowers Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Sell

Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

