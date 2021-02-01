BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 90.3% in January

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,070 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

