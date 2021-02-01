BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 47,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,354. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.