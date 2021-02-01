Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stake Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $513.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

