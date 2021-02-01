Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$17,593.80 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$17,593.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,212,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,588,544.52.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 200 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Shares of BNE stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.65. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$3.50.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

