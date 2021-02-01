Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to $2.50 at CIBC

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

