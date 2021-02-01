Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,944.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,898.35. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

