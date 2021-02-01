BOSAGORA (BOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.71 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $27.71 million and approximately $405,252.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

