BOScoin Trading Down 19.4% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. BOScoin has a market cap of $610,444.82 and approximately $801.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

