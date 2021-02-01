Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 222.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

