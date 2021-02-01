Brian Poulliot Sells 28,450 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $50.18.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.