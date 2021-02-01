Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWB. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.