Bridgeworth LLC Sells 4,869 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in AT&T by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 97,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $28.63 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.