Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Update

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 15,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $62.66. 754,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,471,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a PE ratio of -564.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.