Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.05). Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Range Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,696. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

