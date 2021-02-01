Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Sabre reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 518.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 413,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 322,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

